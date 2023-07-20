Three arrested on marijuana distribution charges at CBD business

LEBANON, Va. (WVVA) - A drug task force arrested three men from the Let’s Grow business in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots said members of the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the business after the Virginia State Police and Russell County Sheriff’s Office conducted controlled marijuana purchases.

However, after a forensic analysis the substance was found to be only marijuana and not CBD.

Those arrested were James Andrew Head, 50, Cody Michael Monk, 29, and Lewis Allen Barton, 49, all of Lebanon.

“The Sheriff’s Office will take a hard stance against any illegal drug dealing,” Russell County Sheriff Bill Watson said. “Drugs are destroying our community and we will continue to fight against that activity.”

Stoots said marijuana is now legal to possess in small quantities in Virginia.

“However, distribution is still illegal, and our office will prosecute this offense,” Stoots said. “Let’s Grow sold marijuana on multiple occasions near Lebanon High School and those actions will not be ignored by law enforcement.”

The task force conducted the investigation with assistance from the Lebanon Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

