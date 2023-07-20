Thousands of West Virginians to receive automatic student loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - There’s good news and bad news for the thousands of West Virginians waiting for student loan debt forgiveness.

The good news is the Department of Education says nearly 5,000 borrowers in the Mountain State will see some form of income-driven repayment forgiveness.

In total, that’s more than $196 million on the way.

Across the country, the Biden Administration approved 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion in federal student loans for automatic discharge this summer.

However, many will have to wait to see their share.

The forgiveness takes place after a borrower makes 20 to 25 years of payments, which are based on their income and family size.

Student loan payments officially restart this October.

