Thousands of West Virginians to receive automatic student loan forgiveness

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - There’s good news and bad news for the thousands of West Virginians waiting for student loan debt forgiveness.

The good news is the Department of Education says nearly 5,000 borrowers in the Mountain State will see some form of income-driven repayment forgiveness.

In total, that’s more than $196 million on the way.

Across the country, the Biden Administration approved 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion in federal student loans for automatic discharge this summer.

However, many will have to wait to see their share.

The forgiveness takes place after a borrower makes 20 to 25 years of payments, which are based on their income and family size.

Student loan payments officially restart this October.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
Bluefield, WV Police Dept. confirms break-in at area bank
Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris...
Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs
Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery

Latest News

Later this year, Badfinger will be gracing the Granada stage. They will be performing on...
Granada Theater Thursday: ‘Mission Impossible’ now showing & ‘Badfinger’ performs live in Bluefield
Monroe County now has 911 texting service
Judge: West Virginia can’t require incarcerated atheist to participate in religious programming
FILE PHOTO of Mountain Valley Pipeline.
West Virginia lawmakers urge for work to continue on Mountain Valley Pipeline