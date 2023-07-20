Scouts to complete thousands of flood buckets for W.Va. flooding victims

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Boy Scouts of America announced that the program at its 2023 National Jamboree – scheduled for July 19 – 28 at Scouting’s Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia – will feature a large-scale “Flood Bucket” service project involving the assembly of at least 5,000 cleaning kits by the more than 15,000 young leaders who are attending the event.

The “Flood Bucket” cleaning kits – consisting of 15 items ranging from rubber gloves and scrub brushes to scouring pads and towels packed tightly into a 5-gallon bucket – serve as essential “first aid” resources that provide flood victims with the practical and emotional support necessary to begin restoration of their homes and personal belongings.

Participating Scouts will assemble the kits and include a personalized note to the flood victims. The completed kits, valued at $375,000, will be wrapped and transported to a warehouse and then distributed as needed to flooded areas throughout West Virginia. According to research from NASA, the proportion of people across the globe living in flood prone areas has risen by as much as 24% since 2000 — 10 times greater than the number previous models had predicted, as climate change drives extreme rainfall, rising sea levels and more intense hurricanes.

The Flood Bucket project was organized by volunteer Scouters, and underwritten by contributions from volunteers and supporters of Scouting. The Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church will be providing assistance. According to the Volunteers in Mission (VIM) coordinator for West Virginia, David Stilgenbauer, who will oversee the Jamboree’s Flood Bucket service project, “Harnessing the power of Scouting at the Jamboree, both in terms of it sheer numbers, as well as the organization’s stated commitment to “help other people at all times,” will have a positive impact on the health and welfare of many flood victims for a significant length of time.”

Last year alone, Scouts recorded nearly 7 million hours of service to the nation, involving a broad range of projects that benefitted individuals and organizations in local communities.

“When the BSA decided to develop the Summit, we made a promise to the State of West Virginia that we would always strive to do things to make a positive difference in the local community,” said Russell Smart, who is coordinating the initiative for the BSA. “Flooding is a major issue in this area of the country and West Virginia is one of the states most impacted by this type of natural disaster. The flood bucket project is another opportunity to honor our promise and make that positive difference in a unique way,” added Smart. In addition to assembly of the buckets by Scouts, UMCOR’s program will include physical displays that demonstrate the after effects of flooding on homes and personal items, and also include educational and inspirational explanations of the impact of flooding on families and communities, as well as the importance of aiding victims.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.