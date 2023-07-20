Scouts aim to improve their archery skills at 2023 National Jamboree


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 National Jamboree is officially underway at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope, where more than 20,000 scouts and volunteers are engaging in a world filled with new activities.

WVVA News caught up with one of the groups that came all the way from New Mexico to participate in archery on Thursday.

“It’s just a lot of fun to shoot and test my accuracy and limits,” explained Scout Jonnathan Clem.

He was joined by fellow life scout Charles Moreau. “It’s really interesting working to hit the right angle with the bow and hit the target.”

The sport is offered at the Olympics, but also as a stepping stone to help kids get into college. In fact, West Virginia University has won the national championships for the sport.

“Most places now, like in the inner cities, they don’t allow archery unless it’s done through a school program. This gives them that avenue,” explained Director of Archery Bradley Womack.

He said there is a lot more to the sport than meets the eye. He said these kids are testing themselves and their limits while learning more about themselves in the process.

“We look at scouting and merit badges as a career sampler. If kids do the merit badges, they may do them as careers from welding to legal. It’s all about stimulating their mind so they know what if feels like.”

To learn more about the 2023 National Jamboree, visit Home - National Jamboree (scouting.org)

WVVA News will have daily updates from the Jamboree on every newscast.

