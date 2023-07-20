Scattered thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding today

Isolated high-water issues are possible especially around creeks, streams, low-lying, and poor drainage areas
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We are starting off our Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up this afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and some small hail. My bigger concern is the threat for localized flooding with any heavy thunderstorms that develop. Stay weather aware today! Temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.
(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region tonight, especially before midnight. Otherwise, we’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies as temperatures hover in the 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, especially before midnight.
(WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers and storms are possible tomorrow, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will once again climb into the 70s and low 80s on Friday afternoon.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible tomorrow, but most should stay dry.
(WVVA WEATHER)

Drier air will move in this weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures climb into the 70s and low 80s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend as temperatures climb into the 70s and low 80s.
(WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather returns early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

