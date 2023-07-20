Scattered thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding today

We are starting off our Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up this afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and some small hail. My bigger concern is the threat for localized flooding with any heavy thunderstorms that develop. Stay weather aware today! Temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region tonight, especially before midnight. Otherwise, we’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies as temperatures hover in the 60s and low 70s.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible tomorrow, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will once again climb into the 70s and low 80s on Friday afternoon.

Drier air will move in this weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures climb into the 70s and low 80s.

Unsettled weather returns early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

