A Ritchie Co. girl helps her local fire department by selling lemonade

Sydneigh White has donated proceeds from her lemonade stand to the Pennsboro VFD the past two years.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Ritchie Co. girl has done a lot to help her local volunteer fire department.

Seven year-old Sydneigh White has run a lemonade stand in Pennsboro for the past two years.

After selling the lemonade, she donates what she raised to the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

White’s father and chief of the department, Tyler White, sees his daughter’s donations as part of a family tradition with helping the community.

“She just continues a long line of generations (that have helped the community). My grandfather, father, mom, and now myself; were or are in the fire and EMS. Just a long line of generations that are giving back to the community,” reflected Chief White.

White’s next lemonade stand will be this Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Dollar General in Pennsboro.

White already has plans for this year’s funds.

When asked, “is there a reason why you wanted to give the money to the department?”

“To help buy equipment for the new truck,” replied S. White.

Recently, S. White has received a letter from Governor Jim Justice recognizing the work she’s doing.

Chief White is proud of his daughter.

“I wanted to see her get some recognition for what she’s done. You don’t see this very often, and I want to see her continue to inspire other kids to do (more). Last year, she had a bunch of her friends come over during the lemonade stand; they enjoyed helping her out. She’s really been an inspiration not only to the members here but also to the entire community,” said Chief White.

This year, a local Jeep club is helping S. White by selling some food with her on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
Bluefield, WV Police Dept. confirms break-in at area bank
Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris...
Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs
Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery

Latest News

W.Va. Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy to retire
Lake Stephens opens new RV park
County Route 43, Fort Spring Road, will be closed Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from...
Fort Spring Pike to be closed for bridge repairs
Small amounts of marijuana are legal to possess in Virginia, but distribution is illegal
Three arrested on marijuana distribution charges at CBD business