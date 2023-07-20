A Ritchie Co. girl helps her local fire department by selling lemonade

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Ritchie Co. girl has done a lot to help her local volunteer fire department.

Seven year-old Sydneigh White has run a lemonade stand in Pennsboro for the past two years.

After selling the lemonade, she donates what she raised to the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

White’s father and chief of the department, Tyler White, sees his daughter’s donations as part of a family tradition with helping the community.

“She just continues a long line of generations (that have helped the community). My grandfather, father, mom, and now myself; were or are in the fire and EMS. Just a long line of generations that are giving back to the community,” reflected Chief White.

White’s next lemonade stand will be this Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Dollar General in Pennsboro.

White already has plans for this year’s funds.

When asked, “is there a reason why you wanted to give the money to the department?”

“To help buy equipment for the new truck,” replied S. White.

Recently, S. White has received a letter from Governor Jim Justice recognizing the work she’s doing.

Chief White is proud of his daughter.

“I wanted to see her get some recognition for what she’s done. You don’t see this very often, and I want to see her continue to inspire other kids to do (more). Last year, she had a bunch of her friends come over during the lemonade stand; they enjoyed helping her out. She’s really been an inspiration not only to the members here but also to the entire community,” said Chief White.

This year, a local Jeep club is helping S. White by selling some food with her on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.