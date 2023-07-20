Locally heavy rain, isolated severe storms remain possible tonight

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Passing showers and t-storms will be on tap tonight. Some storms could turn strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. Localized flooding issues will be possible through our Thursday evening. Low temps tonight should hit the upper 50s-mid 60s. We’ll otherwise stay muggy overnight with lingering clouds and fog.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Highs tomorrow will again hit the 70s, and after a few morning showers/storms, we should dry out a bit more for most of the day on Friday. Friday night will be mainly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday and Sunday will bring more run than rain overall. We could still see a few pop-up showers/t-storms, but most will stay dry and we should feel lower humidity as well.

RAIN CHANCE (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we will slowly but surely warm back up!

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.