Lake Stephens’ splash pad closed indefinitely following extensive lightning damage

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lake Stephens splash pad is closed for the foreseeable future following Monday night’s lightning storm.

Molly Williams, Executive Director of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department, says two lightning strikes hit during the storm, causing extensive damage. One was to the marina, and the other to the splash pad.

Williams tells WVVA that, while the marina was able to be repaired quickly, the splash pad is a different story.

“We’re in the middle of trying to diagnose what the actual problem is,” she shared. “We have fixed several things and, as we are fixing things, we are finding that the damage is deeper and deeper...”

According to Williams, supply chain issues are also delaying the pad’s reopening.

The county does have an insurance claim open to pay for damages, but Williams says they will continue to lose revenue as long as the splash pad is closed. The concessions stand, marina, aqua park and beach are still open.

The lake’s Beach Blast event slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will still go on.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

