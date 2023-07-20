King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The King Coal Highway connecting John Nash Boulevard to WV 123 (Airport Road) is set to open this fall, despite delays. We spoke to Josh Howell, District 10 Construction Engineer for the project, who says they are hoping to finish construction near the end of August. He says they still have things left to complete before the highway opens, including pouring sleeper slabs and paving. The guard rail, lighting, and signage also will need to be completed before the highway can open.

“We had some delays along the way. Just... unforeseen things that’s just typical for construction...” says Howell, “...To this point, we’re holding a pretty tight deadline and pushing hard as we can to get it open to traffic.”

Howell says people will be able to drive on the highway sometime in late August or into September. The West Virginia Department of Highways will keep people up to date on the highway as it gets closer to completion.

