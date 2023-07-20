Granada Theater Thursday: ‘Mission Impossible’ now showing & ‘Badfinger’ performs live in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nicole Smith with the Granada also stopped by to discuss Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning now showing at the Granada.

Synopsis, trailer and showtimes are below:

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE SHOWTIMES Thu, Jul 20 7:00 PM Fri, Jul 21 7:00 PM Sat, Jul 22 11:00 AM Sat, Jul 22 3:00 PM Sat, Jul 22 7:00 PM Sun, Jul 23 1:00 PM Sun, Jul 23 5:00 PM

Also later this year, Badfinger will be gracing the Granada stage. They will be performing on September 15th at 7 PM.

You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.

Badfinger is a Welsh rock band formed in 1961, and one of the world’s longest running bands. Performing under various lineups since 1968 Joey Molland has kept the legacy of Badfinger alive. Badfinger performs in theatres, and at fairs & festivals throughout the U.S and still commands immense crowds and standing room venues. They are recognized for their influence on the 1970s power pop genre, having sold an estimated 14 million records. Badfinger had four consecutive worldwide hits from 1970 to 1972: “Come and Get It” (written and produced by Paul McCartney, 1970), “No Matter What” (produced by Mal Evans, 1970), “Day After Day” (produced by George Harrison, 1971), and “Baby Blue” (produced by Todd Rundgren, 1972). Their song “Without You” (1970) has been recorded many times, and became a US and UK number-one hit for Harry Nilsson and, twenty-four years later, a UK number-one for Mariah Carey.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.