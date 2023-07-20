Granada Theater Thursday: ‘Mission Impossible’ now showing & ‘Badfinger’ performs live in Bluefield

Watch more in the interview & trailer below. The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nicole Smith with the Granada also stopped by to discuss Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning now showing at the Granada.

Synopsis, trailer and showtimes are below:

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE SHOWTIMES
Thu, Jul 207:00 PM
Fri, Jul 217:00 PM
Sat, Jul 2211:00 AM
Sat, Jul 223:00 PM
Sat, Jul 227:00 PM
Sun, Jul 231:00 PM
Sun, Jul 235:00 PM

Also later this year, Badfinger will be gracing the Granada stage. They will be performing on September 15th at 7 PM.

You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
Bluefield, WV Police Dept. confirms break-in at area bank
Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris...
Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs
Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery

Latest News

Beauty Lou & The Country Beast comes to the Chuck Mathena Center on Saturday, July 22nd at 3 PM.
‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Bluefield’s garden tour returns & Princeton's CMC showcases 'Beauty Lou & the Country Beast'
Birthdays: 7.19.23
Birthdays: 7.19.23
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
Bluefield, WV Police Dept. confirms break-in at area bank
Love in Action Event
‘Love in Action’ Community Outreach Giveaway returns to McDowell County, WV