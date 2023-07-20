Fort Spring Pike to be closed for bridge repairs

County Route 43, Fort Spring Road, will be closed Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from...
County Route 43, Fort Spring Road, will be closed Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 43, Fort Spring Road, will be closed Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is for repairs to the Fort Spring Bridge.

Alternate routes will be in place during this time. The preferred detoured routes are from the northside of the bridge follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, one mile to the intersection of West Virginia 63, Highland Trail. From the southside of the bridge follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, south for six miles to the Intersection of West Virginia 3, Wayside Creamery Road at Sinks Grove.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
Bluefield, WV Police Dept. confirms break-in at area bank
Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris...
Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs
Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery

Latest News

Small amounts of marijuana are legal to possess in Virginia, but distribution is illegal
Three arrested on marijuana distribution charges at CBD business
Ritchie Co. girl is giving back to her local fire department by selling lemonade.
A Ritchie Co. girl helps her local fire department by selling lemonade
Mercer County bridge gets dedicated to late William Thompson
Mercer County bridge gets dedicated to late William Thompson
“Main Street Moments” to return to Tazewell, VA
“Main Street Moments” to return to Tazewell, VA