Fort Spring Pike to be closed for bridge repairs

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 43, Fort Spring Road, will be closed Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is for repairs to the Fort Spring Bridge.

Alternate routes will be in place during this time. The preferred detoured routes are from the northside of the bridge follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, one mile to the intersection of West Virginia 63, Highland Trail. From the southside of the bridge follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, south for six miles to the Intersection of West Virginia 3, Wayside Creamery Road at Sinks Grove.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.