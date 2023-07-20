Daydream Games offering “Fundraiser Floats” for Greater Princeton Little League stadium upgrades

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Mercer County, one business is offering a tasty way to support their city’s young athletes.

Daydream Games on Mercer Street in Princeton is offering “fundraiser floats” to raise money for the Greater Princeton Little League.

The business recently acquired the ability to sell the popular ice-cream novelty “Dippin’ Dots” which serve as a base to the floats.

The owner of the game store says that the drinks are a small way to help the area’s little league and create infrastructure that can benefit the entire community.

”The Greater Princeton Little League Board met and decided they would like to host the next district tournament and to make that possible they’ve got to do some upgrades to the stadium. Which would be great for the whole area,” said Dan Crutchfield.

The promotion will run until the end of July so you’ll want to act fast to get those floats!

Daydream Games is located at 945 Mercer Street in Princeton and is open 10am to 9pm every day except Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.