‘Christmas in July’ is coming to Bluefield

The Bluefield, WV. Mountaineer Marines Detachment #957 of the West Virginia Marine Corps League...
The Bluefield, WV. Mountaineer Marines Detachment #957 of the West Virginia Marine Corps League along with the Appalachian Baseball league is sponsoring a “Christmas in July” Toys for Tots dive on July 23.(Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, WV. Mountaineer Marines Detachment #957 of the West Virginia Marine Corps League along with the Appalachian Baseball league is sponsoring a “Christmas in July” Toys for Tots dive on July 23.

The Princeton Whistlepigs and Bluefield Ridge Runners will be hosting the event with the Whistlepigs game beginning at 6:00 pm at the Princeton High School and the Bluefield Ridge Runners game beginning at 5:30 pm at the Bluefield City Park baseball field.

The Toys for Tots program was founded by the Marine Corps in 1947 with the Marine Corps League joining in 1996.

For additional information on the event, please contact Rodney Mayberry, Marine Corps League Detachment #957, Mountaineer Marines, via rmayberry6591@gmail.com. You may also contact the general manager of the each baseball team. We look forward to seeing you there.

For information about the Marine Corps League please visit mcleaguedeptofwv.org.

