Bluewell PSD gets new interim sewage rate increase

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved an interim rate increase of 8.09% for sewage rates in the Bluewell Public Service District.

The Bluewell Public Service District General Manager, Bryan Rotenberry previously asked for a 10% interim increase while the commission decides whether or not to give the district a permanent increase of 20%.

Rotenberry previously told WVVA the PSD needs the increase just to break even due to added expenses.

The PSC says the proposed interim rates will generate approximately $26,527 in additional cash. This will cover the cash operating requirements of $344,268, and provide a surplus of $10,051.

The new rates will be applicable within entire territory served, except the area formerly served by the Bramwell Public Service District.

You can view previous coverage here.

New Bluewell PSD sewage rates
New Bluewell PSD sewage rates(West Virginia Public Service Commission)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested by Bluefield, W.Va. police after bank break in
Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris...
Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs
Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery

Latest News

Bluefield, Va man finds possible fossils on property
Bluefield, Va. man finds possible fossils on property
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay
Bluefield, Va. man finds possible fossil on property
Bluefield, Va man finds possible fossils on property
Court Generic
Virginia man pleads guilty to sex offense against a minor in West Virginia
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay