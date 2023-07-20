Bluewell PSD gets new interim sewage rate increase

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved an interim rate increase of 8.09% for sewage rates in the Bluewell Public Service District.

The Bluewell Public Service District General Manager, Bryan Rotenberry previously asked for a 10% interim increase while the commission decides whether or not to give the district a permanent increase of 20%.

Rotenberry previously told WVVA the PSD needs the increase just to break even due to added expenses.

The PSC says the proposed interim rates will generate approximately $26,527 in additional cash. This will cover the cash operating requirements of $344,268, and provide a surplus of $10,051.

The new rates will be applicable within entire territory served, except the area formerly served by the Bramwell Public Service District.

You can view previous coverage here.

New Bluewell PSD sewage rates (West Virginia Public Service Commission)

