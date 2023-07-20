Bluefield, Va. man finds possible fossils on property

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield, Virginia man says he believes he found fossils while out on his property. About six months ago, Doug Repass says he and his wife found fossils resembling a sea shell while they were walking and looking at rocks.

To go along with that he says he also found two crinoid fossils. These aren’t the only interesting things Repass says he’s found. He says about a year ago, he was shoveling land on his property when he says he found bones from a human hand along with what appears to be a clay marble.

“We were surprised especially finding them half way up on a hill half way. Right where that culvert pipe is I found some skull bones . So I believe there was some kind of activity up here,” said Repass.

Repass says around seven years ago contractors had discovered a boat under the roadway leading to his home while they were working on water lines. He says the boat appeared to be old but the contractors covered the boat back up and it was paved over.

Repass says the boat is still there and that’s what prompted him to start looking around for artifacts on his property. He’s hoping to get a hold of a geologist or anthropologist to help identify the potential fossils. We have reached out to some at the University of Virginia, West Virginia University and Marshall University.

