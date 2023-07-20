Beckley car dealership partners with Fayette County Humane Society to cover adoption costs

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Adopting a pet can get expensive, and, unfortunately, that can play a part in a lot of animals finding their forever home. That is why Lewis Nissan in Beckley is partnering with the Fayette County Humane Society (FCHS) for the rest of the month.

Starting Thursday, July 20, the dealership will be covering 100 percent of the adoption costs for cats and dogs.

Employees at FCHS say they are at a code red for occupancy. They currently have more than 70 dogs and almost half as many cats. The shelter’s kennel cleaner told WVVA that this is causing limited space and leaving some animals to share kennels.

Both FCHS and Lewis Nissan are hoping to see all these animals put in good homes.

“We’re gonna hope we clean the kennels,” said Cody Hopkins, General Manager of Lewis Nissan. “That’s gonna be our catchphrase: ‘Let’s clean the kennels.’ Let’s empty them out, make sure there’s a 100 percent space at the end of the month.”

Along with adoption fees, which are $125 for dogs and $75 for cats, Hopkins says Lewis Nissan will also be covering the cost to spay or neuter each animal.

If you’d like to visit the shelter to try and find your new best friend, they are located at 513 Shelter Road in Fayetteville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

