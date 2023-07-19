Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (Gray News) - A young mother in Texas died while giving birth to her daughter.

Ariana Sanchez, 19, gave birth to a baby girl that weighed 10 pounds and 6 ounces last Friday.

However, she sadly “took her last breath” during the birthing process, according to her family.

Sanchez’s mother, Sylvia Sanchez, has since started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses for her daughter.

She shared that her daughter would’ve been over the moon in love with her baby.

“What was supposed to be an exciting time for our daughter and family changed in a matter of minutes,” Sylvia Sanchez wrote. “We are all lost and still trying to make sense of what happened.”

Ariana Sanchez reportedly suffered complications during labor that led to her death.

According to the Sanchez family, the baby survived and is healthy.

“We have a lifetime of raising the sweet angel she left behind,” Sylvia Sanchez wrote. “Anything helps and is greatly appreciated.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
WVDNR updates hunting regulations, notes important changes
Derek Ringstaff
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized

Latest News

Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
Beauty Lou & The Country Beast comes to the Chuck Mathena Center on Saturday, July 22nd at 3 PM.
‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Bluefield’s garden tour returns & Princeton's CMC showcases 'Beauty Lou & the Country Beast'
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
Canen Dickman, a 15-year-old incoming freshman at Worthington Kilbourne High School, collapsed...
Soccer coach saves 15-year-old’s life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest during practice
MCAS director, Stacey Harman holds two of the six kittens found abandoned outside the shelter...
Kittens found abandoned outside MCAS after heavy rainfall