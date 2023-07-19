Wytheville Division VSP Trooper earns top award for teen-related crash and fatality prevention efforts

Sr. Trooper Chris Vance, VSP, Wytheville Division
Sr. Trooper Chris Vance, VSP, Wytheville Division(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - A Virginia State Police Trooper with the Wytheville Division was among 21 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) Awards Banquet on Saturday.

Senior Trooper Chris Vance was awarded the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award. This award recognizes a law enforcement officer’s exemplary efforts and programs to encourage traffic safety among youth in the community, region, and/ or state.  May also recognize a law enforcement officer (other than a SRO) for exemplary support of YOVASO programs and/or a peer-to-peer traffic safety club.

The theme of this year’s YOVASO banquet was “Groovin’ Thru the Decades: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving.”

Keynote speakers at the event included two former YAVASO club members, Mandy Adkins, Director of Parks and Recreation for Botetourt Co.; and Callie Clary, fourth grade teacher for Roanoke City Public Schools.

The VSP Wytheville Division - Area 28 serves the Town of Wytheville along with the surrounding counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
WVDNR updates hunting regulations, notes important changes
Derek Ringstaff
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized

Latest News

State Fair of West Virginia
“Cue the Fun!”: W.Va counts down days till return of state fair
Lewisburg firefighters rescue dogs from 150-foot cavern
Beauty Lou & The Country Beast comes to the Chuck Mathena Center on Saturday, July 22nd at 3 PM.
‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Bluefield’s garden tour returns & Princeton's CMC showcases 'Beauty Lou & the Country Beast'
MCAS director, Stacey Harman holds two of the six kittens found abandoned outside the shelter...
Kittens found abandoned outside MCAS after heavy rainfall