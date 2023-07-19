Wytheville Division VSP Trooper earns top award for teen-related crash and fatality prevention efforts

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - A Virginia State Police Trooper with the Wytheville Division was among 21 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) Awards Banquet on Saturday.

Senior Trooper Chris Vance was awarded the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award. This award recognizes a law enforcement officer’s exemplary efforts and programs to encourage traffic safety among youth in the community, region, and/ or state. May also recognize a law enforcement officer (other than a SRO) for exemplary support of YOVASO programs and/or a peer-to-peer traffic safety club.

The theme of this year’s YOVASO banquet was “Groovin’ Thru the Decades: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving.”

Keynote speakers at the event included two former YAVASO club members, Mandy Adkins, Director of Parks and Recreation for Botetourt Co.; and Callie Clary, fourth grade teacher for Roanoke City Public Schools.

The VSP Wytheville Division - Area 28 serves the Town of Wytheville along with the surrounding counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe.

