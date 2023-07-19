W.Va. Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy to retire


Gov. Justice thanks Secretary Jeff Sandy for his service after announcing retirement; appoints...
Gov. Justice thanks Secretary Jeff Sandy for his service after announcing retirement; appoints Mark Sorsaia as Secretary of Dept. of Homeland Security(Gov. Jim Justice)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Gov. Jim Justice has just announced the retirement of West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, effective July 1, 2023.

”Jeff Sandy has done an amazing job as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Gov. Justice said. “He’s an honorable man who’s helped my administration in countless ways, and we will greatly miss his tireless work. I can never thank him enough for his service these past seven years and I wish him the absolute best in his retirement.”

See Sandy’s retirement letter here: SKM_C45823071315260 (wv.gov)

Gov. Justice presented Sandy with a Distinguished West Virginian Award earlier today.  Gov. Justice also announced today that he has appointed Mark Sorsaia as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, effective August 1, 2023. 

“Mark is incredibly qualified to take the helm of this important agency, and I look forward to working closely with him,” Gov. Justice said.

Mark Sorsaia started his career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1988 and was elected as the Prosecuting Attorney of Putnam County West Virginia in 1996. Mark is currently serving in his fifth term as Prosecuting Attorney. Mark has served in leadership positions in various organizations relating to the criminal justice system. He is a past vice president of the West Virginia Association of Counties.

