‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Bluefield’s garden tour returns & Princeton's CMC showcases 'Beauty Lou & the Country Beast'
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The organization keeping nature’s air-conditioned city beautiful--The Beautification Commission of Bluefield, WV is encouraging you to come out this weekend for the Bluefield Garden Tour on Saturday, June 22, 2023 from 2-6 PM.
Tickets are $25 dollars in advance and $30 the day of the tour.
All tickets must be presented at Interior Motives on Bland Street the day of the event.
Interior Motives is located at 1332 Bland St, Bluefield, WV 24701.
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Also coming to the Chuck Mathena Center July 22nd at 3 PM is the Beauty Lou and the Country Beast.
The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons right off of Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
