‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Bluefield’s garden tour returns & Princeton's CMC showcases 'Beauty Lou & the Country Beast'

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The organization keeping nature’s air-conditioned city beautiful--The Beautification Commission of Bluefield, WV is encouraging you to come out this weekend for the Bluefield Garden Tour on Saturday, June 22, 2023 from 2-6 PM.

Tickets are $25 dollars in advance and $30 the day of the tour.

All tickets must be presented at Interior Motives on Bland Street the day of the event.

Interior Motives is located at 1332 Bland St, Bluefield, WV 24701.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Also coming to the Chuck Mathena Center July 22nd at 3 PM is the Beauty Lou and the Country Beast.

Missoula Children’s Theatre presents BEAUTY LOU AND THE COUNTRY BEAST, an original country western adaptation of the classic fairy tale BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Beauty Lou is the oldest daughter of the bronc-bustin’ balladeer Buck. At the local county fair, young Beauty Lou is upset by the ungrateful behavior of a miner who has won the blue ribbon for his beautiful roses. She calls him a beast and wishes that he would look like one too. Years later, when in danger of losing the family farm, Buck meets the miner-turned-beast. Beauty Lou agrees to befriend the Beast to save her family. Beauty Lou and the Beast both learn to look beyond appearances and first impressions and to see the beauty that dwells inside. The story, set in the American West, also features Beauty Lou’s six sisters, her Imaginary Friend, her dog Fleabite Clyde, farmhands Slim and Dusty, the neighborly Country Folk and the Barnyard Critters.

The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons right off of Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.

