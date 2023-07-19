West Virginia angler breaks state record for longest longnose gar

Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish...
Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish on July 3 in the Ohio River in Mason County, according to Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials announced on Wednesday that an 11-year record for the longest longnose gar caught in West Virginia has officially been broken.

Rich Chapman, of Ashton, used a live bluegill for bait when he caught the record-breaking fish on July 3 in the Ohio River in Mason County, according to Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The record-breaking fish measured in at 53.62 inches, officials said.

WVDNR District 5 fishery biologist Jeff Hansbarger verified the record catch.

Chapman’s fish exceeded the previous longnose gar length record of 52.25 inches, which was set by Mark Foster in 2012 on the Ohio River.

However, officials said it did not break the longstanding weight record of 19.08 pounds, which was set by Michael Casey 30 years ago on the Kanawha River.

A longnose gar is a ray-finned freshwater fish.

Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-breaking fish should report their catch to the WVDNR for verification. Officials said fish that do not qualify as a state record, may still qualify for a trophy citation. Click here for more information.

To purchase a West Virginia fishing license, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
WVDNR updates hunting regulations, notes important changes
Derek Ringstaff
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized

Latest News

Beauty Lou & The Country Beast comes to the Chuck Mathena Center on Saturday, July 22nd at 3 PM.
‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Bluefield’s garden tour returns & Princeton's CMC showcases 'Beauty Lou & the Country Beast'
MCAS director, Stacey Harman holds two of the six kittens found abandoned outside the shelter...
Kittens found abandoned outside MCAS after heavy rainfall
Gov. Justice thanks Secretary Jeff Sandy for his service after announcing retirement; appoints...
W.Va. Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy to retire
Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on July...
Huntington Police releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting