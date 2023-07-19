Ten local Appalachian League players named to the 2023 All-Star Game Roster

Six Bluefield Ridge Runners and four Princeton WhistlePigs will represent their teams in Kingsport, TN
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Roster was announced and there were many players from Bluefield and Princeton named to the East team.

Bluefield Ridge Runners All-Stars:

  • Tommy Harrison (C) - Miami OH
  • KaiKea Harrison (IF) - University of Southern California
  • Sam Brodersen (P) - Wingate/ Louisiana Tech
  • Ciaran Caughey (P) - Kent St.
  • Peyton Consigli (P) - Canisius
  • Colby Guy (P) - Jackson St./ UNC Asheville

Princeton WhistlePigs All-Stars:

  • Cade Campbell (IF) - California Berkley
  • Ellis Garcia (IF) - West Virginia
  • Jesse Robinson Jr. (OF) - VCU/Transfer Portal
  • Andrew Cotten (P) - East Tennessee

