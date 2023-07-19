Ten local Appalachian League players named to the 2023 All-Star Game Roster
Six Bluefield Ridge Runners and four Princeton WhistlePigs will represent their teams in Kingsport, TN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Roster was announced and there were many players from Bluefield and Princeton named to the East team.
Bluefield Ridge Runners All-Stars:
- Tommy Harrison (C) - Miami OH
- KaiKea Harrison (IF) - University of Southern California
- Sam Brodersen (P) - Wingate/ Louisiana Tech
- Ciaran Caughey (P) - Kent St.
- Peyton Consigli (P) - Canisius
- Colby Guy (P) - Jackson St./ UNC Asheville
Princeton WhistlePigs All-Stars:
- Cade Campbell (IF) - California Berkley
- Ellis Garcia (IF) - West Virginia
- Jesse Robinson Jr. (OF) - VCU/Transfer Portal
- Andrew Cotten (P) - East Tennessee
