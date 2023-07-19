Ten local Appalachian League players named to the 2023 All-Star Game Roster

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Roster was announced and there were many players from Bluefield and Princeton named to the East team.

Bluefield Ridge Runners All-Stars:

Tommy Harrison (C) - Miami OH

KaiKea Harrison (IF) - University of Southern California

Sam Brodersen (P) - Wingate/ Louisiana Tech

Ciaran Caughey (P) - Kent St.

Peyton Consigli (P) - Canisius

Colby Guy (P) - Jackson St./ UNC Asheville

Princeton WhistlePigs All-Stars:

Cade Campbell (IF) - California Berkley

Ellis Garcia (IF) - West Virginia

Jesse Robinson Jr. (OF) - VCU/Transfer Portal

Andrew Cotten (P) - East Tennessee

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.