Students build boats during STEM summer camp

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Stem students let their engineering skills shine this week in preparation of Wednesday’s big race.

Joede Weikle the biology teacher at Summers County High School said “They spent all week building boats out of cardboard and duct tape, and that was it. But they had a great time and I think they got a little wet.”

The lessons aren’t just about engineering.

Joede says “They’re learning how to do their problem solving skills, like those soft skills that they don’t really get by looking through a book you know?”

Students competed by building boats in a group. It’s an exercise that sharpens their ability to be a contributing member of a team.

Together, they had to overcome challenges to see whose boat could make it the farthest in this indoor pool, it’s eight and a half feet id the deep end.

Colt Kirkham a 2nd grader said “It was pretty hard, pretty stressful. After Mr. Ramsey said he had only five minutes, we just started darting through everything.”

Chris Summers, also in 2nd grade, says “I made like, two boxes where they can stick to the boat, so they can float”

Colt and Chris, along with their third teammate Gunner, ended up making it about halfway across the pool before they sank. The hope is what these students learn along the way remains anchored in their education.

The beauty of this project is that is the student’s creation, allows them to learn what it takes to get across the pool, and what barely treads water.

John Ramsey a 2nd grade teacher at Talcott Elementary School says “Well that’s the thing, kind of trail and error. Really, some sat deeper in the boat, kind of stayed in the water a little longer. But mainly just trail and error, we had a lot of mathematics involved, a lot of reading, a lot of technology, they were out looking up boats to see how it would go.”

One student, Serenity Reed, not only made it all the way across the pool, but she even made it halfway back to the starting line.

Having gone kayaking before, she had experience rowing and was determined to push her boat to the end.

Serenity Reed says to “Never say that you can’t do it, always believe in yourself.”

