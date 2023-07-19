Showers and storms look likely at times into Thursday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see off and on rain/storms through this evening. Low temps will fall into the 60s overnight. We’ll otherwise stay muggy and cloudy into early Thursday.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow, as a front stalls across the area, we’ll see more rounds of showers/storms throughout the day. A few strong to severe storms with gusty winds and hail can’t be completely ruled out, but the main threat will be HEAVY RAIN.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Localized flooding issues will be possible with any torrential downpours on Thursday. Highs tomrorow under mainly cloudy skies will be in the 70s and low 80s.

CHANCE OF RAIN

Friday, drier air will start to work in,

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

