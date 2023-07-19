Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
Portabella Italian Restaurant reopens in downtown Bluefield, WV
WVDNR updates hunting regulations, notes important changes
Derek Ringstaff
Man indicted on 236 counts in Tazewell County
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized

Latest News

“Main Street Moments” to return to Tazewell, VA
“Main Street Moments” to return to Tazewell, VA
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
National “Day of Deflection” gets involvement from local mental health center
National “Day of Deflection” gets involvement from local mental health center
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say