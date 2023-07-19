Ridge Runners storm back in the ninth, and take rivalry game over WhistlePigs

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Princeton WhistlePigs in a rivalry game. Prior to the game, the Ridge Runners honored Bluefield Baseball Club President George McGonagle who worked at Bowen field for over 70 years.

It looked smooth sailing for Princeton, taking a 6-0 lead into the final inning. However, Bluefield would come all the way back in the inning, scoring seven runs and winning on a walk-off error where Danny Barbero would score.

