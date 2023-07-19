Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family Dollar employees Kelly Hutchison and Sandra Nicely said the morning of July 7 was a normal shift at the store on Arnoldsburg Road when an unexpected customer entered the business: an 8-year-old girl shopping by herself.

“The little girl, she came through the store, just walked straight up to us was like, ‘I’m hungry, my mom and dad don’t want me no more, do you have anything I can eat?,’” Hutchison recalled.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Calhoun County Magistrate Court, the girl told the employees she had not eaten in several days.

“Kelly and I took her to the back and we fed her. She ate cereal, fruit cups, candy, bar, chips, pizza and water while she was here,” Nicely said. “It was sad and really concerning and we wasn’t about to let her leave to go anywhere else.”

The pair then decided to call law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, when the responding West Virginia State trooper asked the girl why she was at the store by herself, she told the officer she did it because “Wednesday, July 5, she didn’t eat and Thursday, July 6, she had only one peanut butter and jelly sandwich,”.

She then told the officer “she felt dehydrated because she hadn’t drunk enough water and wanted to see if the Family Dollar had anything for her to eat”.

According to the criminal complaint, the child identified her father and stepmother as Ryan and Ellio Hardman, who live on Rustic View Road. She told the officer “her parents told her she had an attitude and when they think she has an attitude, they tell her she’s not being good and they don’t want her ‘this was not the first time they told her they didn’t want her’.

The girl also told the officer she did not want to go back to the house.

The trooper then called Child Protective Services.

“It was really sad, she just looks scared, really, we just wanted to make sure she felt safe,” Hutchison said. “We just tried to reassure her if she doesn’t want to go back, she doesn’t have to go back.”

When the trooper and CPS arrived at the Hardman home, court documents state Ryan Hardman answered the door and there was a distinct smell of marijuana near it.

According to the criminal complaint, the Hardmans had not been aware the 8-year-old girl was missing.

The child told the officer she went out of the second story window to get to Family Dollar and took a screen out of the window before dropping to the ground.

She added she did not walk out the door because she was ‘not allowed to go downstairs’.

The officer also observed she was not wearing shoes or socks and had only been carrying a teddy bear after walking to Family Dollar.

In spite of initial hesitancy, Hutchison and Nicely said they are relieved they made the call.

“It caught us off guard big time and me having kids on my own, it just broke my heart,” Nicely said.

Hutchison, who said she grew up in the foster care system, said the whole situation hit a nerve.

“To anyone in this situation, I’d say just to find a grownup that you trust or you know someone that you can reach out to and tell them your situation,” she said. “If you feel as if you need out of situation just reach out to someone, I’m sure.”

The girl and her three siblings were removed from the home.

The Hardmans are in the Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash bond on felony child neglect and conspiracy charges.

