Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly eight months after she was reportedly last seen, newly-unsealed warrants are shedding new light on the case of missing Cornelius girl, Madalina Cojocari.

According to her mother, Madalina was last seen on Nov. 23, 2022. She was last seen in public on Nov. 21 as she was getting off a school bus.

Now, two-thirds of a year later, warrants are revealing that the now 12-year-old girl was likely seen in surveillance photos on Dec. 16, almost a month after she was last seen. There was also a report of Madalina being seen in California that surfaced just last week.

The warrants released Tuesday also uncovered a possible explanation for the girl’s disappearance.

Per a warrant, Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, indicated in a recorded phone call from jail that her husband, Christopher Palmiter, may have given the girl away for money.

A separate recording from a call made by Palmiter noted that Diana had “a lot of cash” and that he had “financial stuff” coming up. On that call, Palmiter’s brother told him “not to worry about” the potential financial issues.

While the case remains an active investigation, and authorities have not linked Madalina’s case to human trafficking, one of the investigators listed on the search warrant is a state agent who investigates such cases.

“Between 30 and 50 percent of all human trafficking actually happens at the hands of family members....the children often tend to be much younger, generally under the age of 12,” Shawna Pagano, Charlotte Metro Human Trafficking Task Force board president, said. “Sometimes...they’re hidden in plain sight.”

Pagano said the issue is potentially made worse by the Charlotte area’s geography and access to major roadways, such as interstates 77 and 85.

“Traffickers will take victims and they’ll transport them along major interstates to big cities where they can then sell their victims,” she said. “They stop along these truck stops and big cities and airports and things like that where they know they’ll essentially have a demand to meet the supply.”

Pagano added that in just the past three years, a study she was involved in identified 170 minors as trafficking victims in Mecklenburg County alone.

She did say that there are some signs that can point to trafficking.

“[If] Something just seems off. Perhaps it’s a child that doesn’t look like they’re comfortable with the person, or maybe there’s signs of abuse,” Pagano said. “Maybe it’s a child who’s clearly run away, and seeking to have someone care for them, and it just doesn’t look right.”

Anyone who notices something questionable, can report it to the National Human Trafficking hotline. If it’s an emergency, Pagano suggested calling 911 immediately.

