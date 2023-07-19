National “Day of Deflection” gets involvement from local mental health center

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Wednesday, Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center joined the first-ever “Day of Deflection:” a nation-wide initiative that hopes to cut back on the number of people arrested.

Day of Deflection is a new multi-state effort that is part of the Police Treatment and Community Collaborative (or PTACC)’s “National Deflection Week.” The focus, as its name suggests, is deflection, a way to help those experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues without arrests. Locally, Southern Highlands is joining the effort by giving out support information and Narcan, as well as participating in Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to follow up with people with histories of overdose. A QRT leader with Southern Highlands says this new method will be more effective than jail time.

“Honestly, 95% of the people that we send to jail are coming out, and if we don’t address the problems that put them into jail, we’re just going to have the same thing when they get out... Just that never-ending cycle of... Not just the never-ending cycle of addiction, but also the never-ending cycle of recidivism. We’re just trying to break that cycle and work toward the best possible outcome,” David Delida, Director of QLA (QRT, Law enforcement assisted diversion, and Angel initiative) with Southern Highlands.

We spoke with Sgt. Aaron Green from the Bluefield City Police Department who joined Southern Highlands’ QRT. He says this isn’t an untested theory; he’s already seen deflection work.

“I’ve been working with QRT at Southern Highlands closely for probably the last year, and I’ve seen it work. We’ve had a lot of people come through our program and it’s been a fantastic program for us. It’s helped a lot of individuals with addiction counteract their addiction and to come off of certain things and to get them back on the track of basically living a normal life again,” says Sgt. Green.

Green says deflection makes his job easier by helping people help themselves - without incarceration.

Green encourages those wanting more information to reach out to Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center or to contact him at the Bluefield City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.