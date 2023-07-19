Monroe County now has 911 texting service

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County 911 Center now has a texting service available.

The Indigital (Texty) “Text-to-911″ system allows users to text messages to the center when a phone call may not be possible in Monroe County. But officials say a phone call remains the quickest way to make contact.

“Calling 911 is still the fastest way to get help,” said 911/Office Emergency Services Director Richard Miller. “Texting takes longer than talking on the phone, and location tracking technology is not the same with texting 911 as with a phone call. Also, voice calls allow for dispatchers to hear background noise that could provide critical information.”

But a call can be difficult if not impossible.

“There are many situations where someone is unable to make a voice call for help, and that’s where Text-to-911 comes in,” Miller said. “Text-to-911 is a great resource for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, have a speech disability, or having a medical emergency where they are unable to speak on the phone. It is also helpful for situations where it may not be safe for someone make a voice call because it would attract attention, such as during a home burglary or domestic violence situation.”

Miller said if callers choose to text 911, it is important to include the location of the emergency and type of emergency in the first text message to get help as soon as possible.

Texting should also be done in plain English, without abbreviations or slang, he said, and people must respond to any questions from the dispatcher. Photos and videos cannot be sent.

Miller said all major cell phone carriers are participating.

Mercer and Tazewell counties also have the 911 texting service.

