Mister Sparky Spotlight: electrical safety tips for outdoor summer activities

Mister Sparky can help with a variety of electrical issues.
Mister Sparky can help with a variety of electrical issues.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this edition of Mister Sparky Spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va., share tips about the importance of keeping electrical safety in mind when you’re outside using your grill or doing other outdoor activities.

Be aware that water and electricity do not mix. You should make sure you have GFCI protection outlets outside. GFCI outlets, which stands for ground fault circuit interrupter. This protects against electrical shocks in wet areas.

To watch past Mister Sparky segments, go here.

How can I get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va?

Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va. can do safety inspections inside your home. If you’re interested in learning more, you can reach them at 304-355-5200. You can visit the website here and Facebook page here.

