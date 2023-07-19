Mercer County bridge gets dedicated to late William Thompson

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - At WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital, family and friends gathered for a bridge dedication to honor the late William Thompson. The bridge now dedicated to Thompson is located along I-77 and goes over Athens Road along Route 20.

Thompson grew up in Princeton after being born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 12, 1971. Thompson graduated from Princeton High School in 1989 and served in the West Virginia Army National Guard. He was also a member of the United States Army as a combat medic and ended up serving 23 years in the military as a whole.

Thompson was deployed twice to Iraq, once in 2003 and again in 2009 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

During his time overseas he was exposed to toxic burn pits and developed pulmonary fibrosis. As a result Thompson had to have a double lung transplant in 2012 but his body later rejected his new lungs.

A new donor was able to gift Thompson two more lungs but medication used to keep his lungs healthy made him more susceptible to skin cancer. Thompson had multiple surgeries to remove skin cancer and multiple rounds of chemo and radiation. After a long battle with skin cancer, Thompson succumbed to the disease on December 15, 2021.

Thompson’s wife Suzanne and his two children Ethan and Ava were in attendance during the bridge dedication at PCH. Will met his wife Suzanne at PCH where he worked as a medication nursing assistant and licensed practical nurse. Suzanne Thompson says the dedication means a lot to her, their children and William’s friends.

“It’s heartwarming. I’ve already went by it twice and it just puts a smile on my face. It’s hard always seeing his name as a memory but in this way he will never be forgotten,” said Suzanne Thompson.

William Thompson played a pivotal role in bringing awareness to soldiers who were also exposed to toxic burn pits. He testified multiple times in front of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and spoke with congress about the toxic burn pits.

Some of the awards that were bestowed upon Thompson include the Expert Field Medical Badge from Germany, several Army Achievement medals, The Meritorious Service Medal, The Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal, The Good Conduct Medal and the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship.

Suzanne says she is thankful for the state delegates who made the bridge dedication possible. Those who sponsored the bill to dedicate the bridge were Delegates Ellington, Gearheart, Smith and Ridenour.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.