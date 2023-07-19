“Main Street Moments” to return to Tazewell, VA

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The Town of Tazewell and Tazewell Today are organizing the return of “Main Street Moments:” a festival of local craft vendors, food trucks, and more. Michael Hoops, the mayor of Tazewell says Main Street will be full of vendors, with more than 100 registered for the event. There will also be live music, bounce houses, a magic show, and a foam party. The mayor hopes this event will be a great way to introduce the charm of Tazewell to new visitors of all ages.

“...Brings people in from all over and that’s how we generate a revenue here is we bring people in from the outside, they’ll visit our restaurants, they’ll see what our town of Tazewell has to offer, and, hopefully, they’ll come back,” says Mayor Hoops.

Main Street Moments is planned to begin on Friday at 5:00 pm with vendors and live music. It will continue Saturday, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, ending with a cruise-in on Saturday at 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.