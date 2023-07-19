Lake Stephens opens new RV park

LAKE STEPHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new RV park at Lake Stephens is officially open for business following a soft opening in May.

The new 29-hook up site is adjacent to the older location at the lake, but with a lot of improvements. The new site includes full water, electricity, sewer, and wi-fi hook up. But for many, the most beloved feature is the space.

Bobby Stacy has been visiting the RV park for 13 years. “The old RV park is really compacted together. These camp sites have more room between them for boats and kayack and stuff.”

In recent years, Lake Stephens has added a number of activities to keep those who stay busy, according to Raleigh County Parks and Rec. Dir. Molly Williams. “We’ve got the new disc golf course, everything in the rec area, the splash pad, the aqua park and the marina. If you have a boat, you can launch your own boat there. We also have paddle boats, Kayaks, and aqua boats you can rent at the marina as well.”

Williams said the maximum stay for these sites is two weeks. But if there is not a waiting list, she said they will give visitors the option to stay longer.

“These are all short-term sites...so the max stay is two weeks. So there’s different people in and out. You can stay one night or two weeks.”

While the activities around the lake are a plus, Stacy said it is the peace the area brings that keeps his family coming back for more.

“We just love coming here because it’s so mellowed out and a nice place to come fish.”

To learn more, visit Lake Stephens | Camping, Hiking, Boating, Fishing, Beach, Marina (raleighcountyparks.org)

