Kittens found abandoned outside MCAS after heavy rainfall

MCAS director, Stacey Harman holds two of the six kittens found abandoned outside the shelter...
MCAS director, Stacey Harman holds two of the six kittens found abandoned outside the shelter on Wednesday.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with the Mercer County Animal Shelter are advising people not to dump animals outside the shelter.

Stacey Harman, the director for the shelter says on Wednesday morning, shelter staff found six 12-week-old kittens had been dropped off in a tote box across the road from the shelter. Harman says the tote box had a considerable amount of water in it due to heavy rain but the kittens managed to get out of the box.

Harman says shelter staff were able to catch all of the kittens within an hour. She says the kittens were soaked from the rain. Harman says they had room for the kittens inside and says all the culprit had to was ask for them to take them.

“The thing that I really worry about is if they’re small like that with a cat or dog. They can get into the road here. If you go over the mountain they can get onto 460. We’ve had dogs dumped here that went over the mountain and gotten killed on 460,” said Harman.

Harman says since the shelter is considered a safe haven for animals there’s likely nothing by law that can be done to whoever left the kittens. The shelter does have cameras but none that point in the direction the tote box was left.

Harman says the kittens likely have an upper respiratory infection that needs cured before they can be adopted out.

