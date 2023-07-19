CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center announces new vice president

Rebecca Harless
Rebecca Harless(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new vice president and administrator of CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center has been selected.

Rebecca Harless will be taking over those roles for the Medical Center.

According to a release from the Medical Center, Harless actually started her career at CAMC in 2011 where she served in multiple roles. Some of those roles included urology director, administrative services director, and associate administrator.

CAMC said, that Harless has demonstrated her commitment to the Medical Center by leading several innovative approaches to care, including CAMC’s telemedicine initiatives and playing a key role in the development of CAMC’s outpatient and specialty departments.

Harless is a lifelong West Virginian with roots in the Greenbrier Valley.

