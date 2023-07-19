Bluefield, WV Police Dept. confirms break-in at area bank

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Business is continuing as normal but an investigation is underway after a break-in at an area bank.

Bluefield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the intersection of Raleigh and Federal Street at 7:40 am Wednesday morning.

Limited information is known at this time while the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Patrolman B.M. Lambert is one of the officers on this case as we learn more we will bring it to you both on-air and online.

