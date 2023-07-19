Bluefield, WV beginning First Friday series

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - “First Fridays” are a way municipalities all across the country put their arts communities on display and Bluefield is beginning their own.

Starting on August 4th, the city of Bluefield will boast its event with artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.

One of the event’s coordinators tells WVVA that First Fridays will be a great way for the community to come together.

“It gives people something to do without having to travel thirty minutes away. And for the as for the kids it’s something for all ages. It’s going to be a fantastic thing,” said JonPatrick Marinus of Downtown Merchants.

The activities for kids will include bouncy houses and a “Build-a-bear” inspired creation station.

The inaugural First Friday will take place at Bluefield’s TailYard parking lot on August 4th from 4pm to 9pm.

The following instillation in the series will be on September 8th, same time same place, with plans to feature alcoholic beverages.

