An unsettled pattern continues

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for northern Tazewell County until 9:45 AM. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring and is expected to continue over the next few hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include, Amonate, Bandy, Tiptop and Jewell Ridge.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 9:45 AM for northern Tazewell County. (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for eastern Tazewell County until 11 AM. The Bluestone River in Falls Mills is rapidly approaching flood stage. Seek higher ground now if you are in that area!

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for eastern Tazewell County until 11 AM this morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

We are still dealing with some localized flooding issues this morning after last night’s heavy rain. If you come across a flooded roadway: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! We’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies today with the chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. Although widespread rain is NOT expected today, any storms that do fire up could produce some heavy rainfall which may lead to some additional localized flooding., Temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the 70s and low 80s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today with some pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will hover in the 60s and low 70s overnight.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight as temperatures hover in the 60s and low 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Localized flooding will be a concern on Thursday as more showers and thunderstorms move through the region. Temperatures will remain below average in the 70s and low 80s on Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Much of our region is under a Slight (2/4) risk for excessive rainfall on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will climb into the 70s and low 80s once again.

HIt-or-miss showers and storms are possible today, but we'll see a better chance of rain on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier air moves in this weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s and low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.