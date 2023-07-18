WVDNR updates hunting regulations, notes important changes

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With updated hunting regulations in effect, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is highlighting some important changes and updates to hunting regulations across the Mountain State.

The WVDNR says the changes affect the hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and black bear.

All of the changes can be found in the 2023-24 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary. Click here to view the full 52 page document.

The following are just some of the major changes that have gone into effect:

Season dates and open counties for the antlerless deer season have changed, see pages 15-20.

Season dates and open counties for the black bear season have changed, see pages 38-39.

Season dates and open counties for the fall wild turkey season have changed, see page 42.

All deer harvested on Nov. 20-21 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties are required to be brought to a designated Biological Game Examination Station for carcass examination. See page 14 for designated sampling station locations.

The Special Youth, Class Q and Class XS Bear Season will be a split season with the first segment open Sept. 16-17. This segment is open in all or parts of 26 counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs. You may hunt with or without dogs during this segment. For more information, see page 36.

It is now legal to use an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech when the projectile is loaded from the muzzle in a single-shot muzzleloading pistol or single-shot muzzleloading rifle that has a bore diameter of .38 caliber or larger during the muzzleloader deer season. These encapsulated charges may not be used with muzzleloading firearms during the Mountaineer Heritage Season.

Non-resident lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing licenses are now available for purchase, see page 47.

Hunters wishing to obtain a printed copy of the summary cam visit the WVDNR’s Elkins Operation Center and South Charleston headquarters or contact their local hunting and fishing license agent or WVDNR district office.

