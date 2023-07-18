WV Department of Environmental Protection issues statewide air quality advisory

Air Quality Index Value and advisory recommendations
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide air quality advisory on Tuesday until midnight.

According to a release from the WVDEP, Air Quality Index scores, particularly in the Northern Panhandle, may be in the 101 to 150 range, which can lead to health effects in sensitive groups.

Thise groups include children, people with asthma, heart disease, lung diseases, and the elderly.

The WVDEP said that air pollution effects can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. They also add that N-95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential risks.

For more information about air quality in your area, visit https://www.airnow.gov/. The WVDEP asks that those checking make sure that you are viewing the interactive map for your area using the “contours” setting for Ozone and Particulate Matter (PM).

