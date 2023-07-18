We’ll grow unsettled tonight-Wednesday

Some storms could be strong to severe in the coming days
TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

A front will approach the area tonight and into Wednesday, bringing hit and miss showers and storms at times tonight and tomorrow. Some storms could be strong to severe at any point- with the main threats being gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Localized flooding issues due to torrential rain will also possible as we head into midweek.

INTO TONIGHT
INTO TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy overnight with low temps in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and hit and miss showers/t-storms. Again, a few storms could be strong to severe. High temps will be a tad cooler than average, hitting the 70s and low 80s for most Wednesday afternoon. We could see a few more pop-up showers/storms Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the 60s for most.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Occasional rain/storms look possible on and off as we head into Thursday as the front stalls for a bit across the area. Highs will remain in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 60s into late week.

By this weekend, we should be a bit drier...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

