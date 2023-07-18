Traffic preps underway for 2023 National Jamboree

GLEN JEAN/ MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - We’re just a day away from the official start of the 2023 National Scout Jamboree. For the next nine days, the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope/ Glen Jean will be packed with scouts engaging in high adventure activities.

Volunteers and support staff started arriving on Saturday in anticipation of the arrival of more than 15,000 scouts on Wednesday. According to local law enforcement, the scouts will arrive in buses at the visitor’s center and be escorted through a back route to the Summit to avoid congestion on Route 19.

In an interview with WVVA News, National Jamboree Dir. Scott Pendleton praised the public’s support, patience, and cooperation.

“We know bringing in this many people is going to cause a few problems. But we hope you will welcome us as you always have. West Virginia was chosen on purpose for the Jamboree site and so we love being here and hope you will bear with us for the next days or so.”

While Tuesday and Wednesday will be big days for arrival traffic, there will also be a lot of buses around Southern West Virginia throughout the week transporting scouts to engage in community service projects around the area.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.