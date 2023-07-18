Thousands expected ahead of WAMSB competition

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - After a year of planning, there will be 19 marching bands competing from 13 different countries.

One band traveled all the way from El Salvador.

The president of West Virginia Wesleyan College, James Moore, and WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee President, Randy Sanders, say they are really excited to bring in the thousands of spectators expected this week.

Mariana Gomez’s band is from El Salvador. She says to be competing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Since we arrived at the airport...Since we came here...Every time we eat, every time we chill, it’s just...everything is amazing,” said Gomez. “Some of us will never have the opportunity to travel this way. We’ve been enjoying everything.”

Sanders says it’s very special to be hosting bands from around the world. He’s already seeing an economic boost.

“The past few days, some of the bands have been living here already, and they’ll be taking advantage of our local merchants. Our businesses have flourished because of the folks that are living here on a short-term basis,” said Sanders.

Moore says hosting these bands hits close to home.

“It’s also really pretty exciting for me, as a former music professor and professional jazz trumpet player, to have all these people here on campus. The arts are what brought me to Wesleyan as a faculty member in 2006,” said Moore.

The championship runs through July 24th.

FOR PRIOR WAMSB COVERAGE

Buckhannon hosting worldwide band competition (4/14/22)

WAMSB officials receive $7,500 for international competition (5/6/22)

WAMSB World Championship Competition receives $15,000 contribution (6/1/22)

28 bands set to attend worldwide band competition in Buckhannon (1/24/23)

WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July (2/4/23)

Ghana representatives visit Buckhannon ahead of WAMSB 2023 (3/29/23)

4 W.Va. high school bands invited to be in WAMSB 2023 Parade of Nations (4/26/23)

Buckhannon preparing to host marching band competition (4/27/23)

Lee Greenwood to perform at WAMSB, tickets on sale now (5/2/23)

First at 4 Forum: Randy Sanders (6/27/23)

Bands from around the world finalize WAMSB participation plans (7/5/23)

WAMSB competition in Buckhannon quickly approaching (7/10/23)

Alderson Broaddus University hosts Honduran band ahead of WAMSB (7/13/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.