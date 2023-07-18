Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to receive almost $1.3 million in grants

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office will see new School Resource Officers (SROs), new vehicles, firearms, investigative equipment and other assistance thanks to grants totaling almost $1.3 million.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the grants are from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services for fiscal year 2023/24.

Of the total, $643,000 will be used for two additional SROs at Richlands High School.

“We are very excited about Richlands High School going from one part-time officer to two full-time officers, and both deputies are certified and experienced, and one is also an EMT,” said Hieatt, who is also a member of the Criminal Justice Services Boar “I appreciate Chief Holt, of the Richlands Police Department, for the close working relationship we now have between our agencies, and for the letter of support he sent to the DCJS Board asking for the increase in SROs to help the students and staff at the school.”

The other part of the grant awarded to the Sheriff’s Office is $634,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

Hieatt said that money will be used for needed items such as new vehicles, firearms, investigative equipment, assistance with the Sheriff’s Office expanded K-9 program, and to assist the DARE Program.

