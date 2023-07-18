Storm causes yard full of fallen trees for Bluefield, VA, family

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -While the storm from Monday has passed, one Bluefield, Virginia, family got a firsthand look at its destructive capabilities as they discovered the storm had destroyed about half a dozen trees in their back yard. Trees in their yard were knocked over, split in two, and even had their branches lodged in other trees. Steven Baker, a member of the family, describes one of trees as “peeled like a banana.” He says, despite the destruction, they didn’t notice the fallen trees until the storm had already passed.

“After it stopped, I came out and a neighbor was over, and he was telling us about all the trees that were down in our yard, and I turned around and, sure enough, we had a yard full of trees blown over...” says Baker, “...We feel very blessed that nothing happened, nothing got hurt, the trees... didn’t fall on the house, tree didn’t fall on the car, or anything.”

Although Baker is grateful to have no damage, it was a close call. One tree fell right outside their bedroom window.

