Shake Rag Forever holds Back to School Supply Drive in partnership with Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -In Tazewell, Virginia, one community is working to support kids and their education just in time for the new school year. Shake Rag Forever is an organization in the Shake Rag Community. Working with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, they are holding a Back to School Supply Drive to provide school supplies for students in any grade. Organizers hope this drive will help this area’s kids become its future leaders.

“This supply drive is very important because the kids are what drive our community, so when we give the kids what they need, we will create better adults, better people that when ten years down the road from now, they’re the ones creating the change because we have to create change to want change and be change,” says Macie Alford, a student member of Shake Rag Forever.

This is the second year of what organizers hope will be an annual drive. If you would like to donate, you can drop off supplies at the Tazewell Grants on July 29th from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm or any day at the Tazewell Sheriff’s Office.

The Tazewell Sheriff’s Office will also be participating in another supply drive through Labor of Love at Abbs-Valley Elementary School on August 12th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.