Public information meeting to be held for potential Princeton sports complex

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A public information meeting will be held next week for a potential $250 million project in Princeton. The Mercer County Commission voted last December to purchase 390 acres of land in Princeton off of exit 9 on I-77 to put a new sports complex in.

A road map of the area shows the chunk of land is located between Pisgah and Halls Ridge Road. The commission recently approved two resolution to help finance the costs for the project using the land.

A public information meeting for the public on the project on July 26 in Judge Sadler’s court room at 4:30 pm. A public hearing will follow right after at 6 pm.

Mercer County Commissioner Gene Buckner previously told WVVA that “It’s going to be a great addition to our county. It’s going to be a 250 million dollar project, and we’re going to have a convention center, lots of retail outlets, going to have softball fields, swimming pools, volleyball, lots of things, different things that’s going to be involved in this.”

Buckner added that the project would be built over a period of years.

