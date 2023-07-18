Princeton retains Class 2 ISO rating

Businesses on Mercer Street in Princeton will benefit from Class 2 ISO rating(WVVA News)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Princeton has maintained its Class 2 ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating, which helps give the city, businesses and homeowners lower insurance premiums.

Princeton Fire Chief Matt Mould told members of the city council about keeping its high rating during the council’s Monday meeting.

“Achieving and maintaining an ISO Rating of 2 requires education, continued training and the dedication of our local firefighters,” Mould said. “This is also evidence of the city’s commitment to provide its citizens and businesses with a safe community. We are very proud of the hard work that has been put forward maintaining this Class 2 rating for the past two years.”

The Class 2 rating was first issued in 2016.

The ISO is responsible for inspecting and rating all fire departments to determine how well they can protect the community, homes and businesses. Ratings range from 1 to 10, with 1 the top score.

Ratings are determined with a process that reviews fire operations, emergency communications and water supply.

