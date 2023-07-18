Pop-up storms with hazy skies today

Showers and storms are possible this afternoon/evening
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A stray shower or two is possible this morning, but we will have the chance for some pop-up showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. We’ll notice hazy skies once again today, and that will lower our air quality. Those with heart/lung conditions, the elderly, and young children should limit strenuous outdoor activity today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. Temperatures should stay in the 60s all night long.

More showers and storms will move through the area tomorrow. Some storms could produce heavy rain which may lead to some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s and low 80s.

We’ll stay unsettled on Thursday with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Once again, heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding issues. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Thursday afternoon.

Some hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible on Friday, but this weekend is shaping up to be a nice one. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

